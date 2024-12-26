RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.09.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $316.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.1 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $249.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $191.61 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.72.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 41.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,697,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,579,000 after buying an additional 109,851 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,027,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,679,000 after buying an additional 86,562 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,086,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

