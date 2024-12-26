Renewi plc (OTCMKTS:SHMCF) Short Interest Up 9,184.0% in December

Renewi plc (OTCMKTS:SHMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a growth of 9,184.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.4 days.

Renewi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHMCF remained flat at $7.73 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. Renewi has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.