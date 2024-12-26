Reviewing Parsons (NYSE:PSN) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -110.58% -401.11% -136.94% Parsons 1.21% 12.74% 5.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Super League Enterprise and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Parsons 0 0 7 1 3.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 287.66%. Parsons has a consensus target price of $108.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Parsons.

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.0% of Parsons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Parsons”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $22.27 million 0.45 -$30.33 million ($5.61) -0.11 Parsons $6.51 billion 1.53 $161.15 million $0.66 142.17

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parsons beats Super League Enterprise on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides management, design, and engineering services, as well as offers leveraging sensor solutions. This segment develops digital solutions for next generation aviation, rail and transit, bridges, roads, and highways; and provides water and wastewater treatment systems; AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber systems integration services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

