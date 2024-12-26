RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance
RITPF remained flat at C$23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.65. RIT Capital Partners has a 1 year low of C$21.98 and a 1 year high of C$24.65.
About RIT Capital Partners
