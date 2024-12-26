RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

RITPF remained flat at C$23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.65. RIT Capital Partners has a 1 year low of C$21.98 and a 1 year high of C$24.65.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

