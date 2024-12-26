Rocks Patti Temple Purchases 5,625 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) Director Rocks Patti Temple bought 5,625 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,068.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,299.41. The trade was a 43.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,184. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $809.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $18.00 price objective on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

