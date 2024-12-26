Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX) Short Interest Update

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 487.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.89% of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF alerts:

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MAGX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. 110,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $53.81.

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.