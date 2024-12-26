RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.64. 129,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $45.63.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
