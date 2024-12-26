Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Update

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Ryman Healthcare stock remained flat at $12.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. Ryman Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

