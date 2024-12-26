SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Trading 4.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. 8,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 46,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
SBC Medical Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66.
SBC Medical Group Company Profile
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.
