Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.89 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.44). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 114.85 ($1.44), with a volume of 244,062 shares trading hands.

Serabi Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of £86.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,044.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.50.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

