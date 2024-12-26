Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in December

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNDY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.40. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seven & i will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

