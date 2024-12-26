Short Interest in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Drops By 70.0%

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of AIMAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile
