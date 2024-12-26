Short Interest in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Drops By 70.0%

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of AIMAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

