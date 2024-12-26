Short Interest in Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Drops By 63.6%

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Akastor ASA Price Performance

AKRYY remained flat at $10.00 on Thursday. Akastor ASA has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

Get Akastor ASA alerts:

Akastor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $2.8177 dividend. This is a positive change from Akastor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akastor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akastor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.