Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Rises By 226.6%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 226.6% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FINS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,197. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 540,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter.

