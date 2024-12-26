Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Rises By 226.6%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 226.6% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance
FINS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,197. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.