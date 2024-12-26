Short Interest in Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Increases By 250.0%

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,369,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bantec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BANT remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 37,633,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,216. Bantec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Bantec Company Profile

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

