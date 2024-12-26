Short Interest in Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Increases By 250.0%

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,369,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bantec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BANT remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 37,633,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,216. Bantec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
Bantec Company Profile
