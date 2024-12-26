Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Grows By 212.2%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 212.2% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Up 0.7 %
Bureau Veritas stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.95. 12,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.86. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of C$49.35 and a 12 month high of C$68.30.
About Bureau Veritas
