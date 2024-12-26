Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Drops By 86.2%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CICOY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. 772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.