Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Drops By 86.2%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CICOY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. 772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.87.
About COSCO SHIPPING
