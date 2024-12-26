Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Drops By 97.9%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the November 30th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Disco stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,228. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.07. Disco has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $646.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Disco will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

