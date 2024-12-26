Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Expands By 333.3%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $14.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

