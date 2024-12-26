Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Increases By 638.1%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 638.1% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Down 14.9 %

ITHUF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,318. iAnthus Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.