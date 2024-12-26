Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Declines By 97.3%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MQBKY

Macquarie Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.36. 12,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.93. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $118.12 and a 12-month high of $165.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.7113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.