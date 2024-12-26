Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Declines By 97.3%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.7113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
