Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Drops By 79.6%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the November 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MTN Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 16,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

