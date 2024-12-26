Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Drops By 79.6%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the November 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MTN Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 16,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.40.
MTN Group Company Profile
