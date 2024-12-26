Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Drops By 68.7%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the November 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NXT Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:NSFDF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 24,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
About NXT Energy Solutions
