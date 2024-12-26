Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Drops By 68.7%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the November 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:NSFDF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 24,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

