Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Grows By 214.8%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 214.8% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS PVCT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 162,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,911. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.