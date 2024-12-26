Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Grows By 214.8%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 214.8% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS PVCT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 162,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,911. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
