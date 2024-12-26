Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Grows By 400.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Proximus Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246. Proximus has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Proximus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

