Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Grows By 198.8%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 198.8% from the November 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 266,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Repsol has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.74%. Analysts predict that Repsol will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
