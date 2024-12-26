Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Grows By 198.8%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 198.8% from the November 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Repsol Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 266,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Repsol has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.74%. Analysts predict that Repsol will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on REPYY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Repsol to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

