Short Interest in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Expands By 279.7%

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, an increase of 279.7% from the November 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 40.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SEALSQ Stock Up 60.1 %
NASDAQ:LAES traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. 157,026,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,933. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. SEALSQ has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
About SEALSQ
SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.
