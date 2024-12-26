Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Rises By 670.4%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 670.4% from the November 30th total of 196,000 shares. Currently, 37.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Siyata Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of SYTA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 1,009,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $90.90. The company has a market cap of $390,333.40, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.
About Siyata Mobile
