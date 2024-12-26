Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Declines By 63.1%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Spectris Price Performance
Spectris stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. Spectris has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $48.24.
Spectris Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectris
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.