Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Declines By 63.1%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Spectris stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. Spectris has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

