Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Drops By 82.5%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

TYCMY stock traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091. Tingyi has a 52 week low of C$18.09 and a 52 week high of C$32.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.62.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

