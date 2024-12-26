Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Drops By 82.5%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
TYCMY stock traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091. Tingyi has a 52 week low of C$18.09 and a 52 week high of C$32.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.62.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
