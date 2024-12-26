Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Rises By 2,387.3%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, an increase of 2,387.3% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,616,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems Trading Up 100.0 %

MJLB stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,726,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,877. Ultrack Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Ultrack Systems Company Profile

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

