Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Rises By 2,387.3%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, an increase of 2,387.3% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,616,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ultrack Systems Trading Up 100.0 %
MJLB stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,726,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,877. Ultrack Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Ultrack Systems Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ultrack Systems
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.