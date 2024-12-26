Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Increases By 1,503.7%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 1,503.7% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WRDEF remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. Wereldhave has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.87.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

