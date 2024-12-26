Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Increases By 1,503.7%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 1,503.7% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wereldhave Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WRDEF remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. Wereldhave has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.87.
