Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Increases By 8,200.0%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
