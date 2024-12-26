SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 8,949,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 47,423,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $386,417,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,009,264 shares of company stock worth $416,889,795. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,649,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 358,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

