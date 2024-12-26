Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,936,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,772,572.94. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $22,100.00.
Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:GYRE opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $30.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.