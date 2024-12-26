Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,936,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,772,572.94. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $22,100.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GYRE opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $30.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Stories

