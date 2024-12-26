SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 38,257,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 40,647,559 shares.The stock last traded at $22.38 and had previously closed at $20.24.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $5,903,526.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,473,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,308,092.50. This represents a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,536.55. The trade was a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,242 shares of company stock valued at $34,752,649 over the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 97.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

