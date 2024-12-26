South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of STSBF stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,148. South Star Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

