Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spark New Zealand Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SPKKY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 245,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.44.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.