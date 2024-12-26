Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPKKY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 245,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

