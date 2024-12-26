Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Update

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Performance

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 2,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,524. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

