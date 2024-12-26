SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in December

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. SSAB AB has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.23.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

