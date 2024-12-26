SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 16,400.0% in December

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 16,400.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,569. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSEZY shares. Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded SSE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSEZY

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.