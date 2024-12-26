Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.57.

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $107.28 on Thursday. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $119.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 148.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

