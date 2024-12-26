StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $28.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.73. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

