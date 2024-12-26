StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $28.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.73. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.
About Phoenix New Media
