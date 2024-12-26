Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Stride news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,209.32. This represents a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 20.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,170,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stride by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after buying an additional 314,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stride by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,594,000 after buying an additional 347,564 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride stock opened at $105.48 on Thursday. Stride has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stride’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stride will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

