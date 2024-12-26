Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Sells $54,673.85 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 14,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $54,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,152.05. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

SDIG stock remained flat at $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,307. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.92. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 122.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 76,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

