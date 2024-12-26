Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in December

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCABY remained flat at C$13.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 585. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of C$11.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.16.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
