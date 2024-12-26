Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in December

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCABY remained flat at C$13.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 585. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of C$11.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.16.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

