Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sysmex Stock Performance

SSMXY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 82,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,754. Sysmex has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

