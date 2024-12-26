Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TATYY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $44.76.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

