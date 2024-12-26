Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $272.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tesla from $287.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 514,886 shares of company stock valued at $169,393,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after buying an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $462.28 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

