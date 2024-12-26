Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TXG opened at C$28.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.79 and a 1 year high of C$32.75.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$427.96 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.6254502 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.